New information expected on weekend fire that killed 3
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - We are expecting to learn more about the tragic fire that killed two children and their grandmother in North Philadelphia, over the weekend.
A news conference is scheduled for later Tuesday.
On Saturday morning, the three-story house at the corner of N. 6th Street and Montgomery Avenue was engulfed in flames.
The victims were 9-year-old Pruedence, who was taken to a hospital but didn't make it. The others -- 7-year-old Dean and the children’s 52-year-old grandmother, Monique "Nicki" Figueroa -- were not found until it was too late.
The kids' mother and her boyfriend managed to escape.