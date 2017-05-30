New information expected on weekend fire that killed 3

Family members told FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce the 9-year-old was a girl named Pruedence, the 7-year-old was a boy named Dean, and the woman was their 52-year-old grandmother, Monique Guillory. Photos courtesy family.

- We are expecting to learn more about the tragic fire that killed two children and their grandmother in North Philadelphia, over the weekend.

A news conference is scheduled for later Tuesday.

On Saturday morning, the three-story house at the corner of N. 6th Street and Montgomery Avenue was engulfed in flames.

The victims were 9-year-old Pruedence, who was taken to a hospital but didn't make it. The others -- 7-year-old Dean and the children’s 52-year-old grandmother, Monique "Nicki" Figueroa -- were not found until it was too late.

The kids' mother and her boyfriend managed to escape.