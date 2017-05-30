Police: Stabbing victim was really the attacker

- Police now say the 47-year-old man found stabbed to death in a Kensington bedroom on Sunday night was actually the attacker.

They say he burst into a 57-year-old man's bedroom in the 3400 block of Frankford Avenue.

That’s where police say officers found the victim “lying outside that location suffering multiple stab wounds to the body.” He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the initial investigation, the 47-year-old entered the 57-year-old’s bedroom “and began assaulting him about the head with a metal bookend, and returned with several knives in his hand and began stabbing him multiple times.”

But, they continue, “During the assault, the 57-year-old male was able to get a knife from the 47-year-old male and struck him in the chest, allowing him to flee the bedroom and run outside where he encountered police.”

The attacker died at the scene. There’s no word on a motive.