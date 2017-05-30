Free food, music outside former Little Pete's, 11-3

- A Philadelphia dining staple has officially shut its doors but you can still eat right outside and for free, very shortly.

Little Pete's on 17th and Chancellor streets closed for good at 9pm Monday, after 39 years.

Those inside sang Auld Lang Syne as the doors were locked, one last time.

The space will be transforming into a hotel.

The owners will be throwing a block party from 11am to 3pm Tuesday on Chancellor Street -- from 17th to 16th -- with Greek food and music.