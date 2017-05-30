Jury selection for Bucks man on dozens of sex assault charges

- Jury selection is supposed to be underway in the sex assault trial of the Bucks County man facing dozens of charges for allegedly sexually assaulting several young girls.

Last June, police found 12 girls -- ages six months to 18 years -- living with Lee Kaplan in Feasterville.

The 18-year-old was given to him as a gift when she was just 14 by an Amish couple who said Kaplan helped them out financially. Then, the 52-year-old fathered two children with her, now four and one.

According to his lawyer, Kaplan maintains the mother of his children is his wife, and he didn't touch the other children.

The other nine children and parents had been staying with Kaplan, as well.

Savilla Stoltzfus, accused of "gifting" her young daughters to Kaplan, pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Her husband, Daniel Stoltzfus, will be going on trial for conspiracy of statutory sexual assault and children endangerment.