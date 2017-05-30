First spouses take photo, ladies mentioned but not gentleman

Posted: May 30 2017 01:44PM EDT

Updated: May 30 2017 01:56PM EDT

WASHINGTON (WTXF/STORYFUL) - Sometimes it hurts when your name is left out. Sometimes you don’t care.

In this case, it involved the White House, so most would find it a big deal.

Saturday, it published a group photo on its Facebook page showing the spouses of the NATO Leaders who got together Thursday at Brussels’ Royal Palace.

Melania Trump was there. So was Belgium’s Queen Mathilde. Both got mentioned.

The photo also shows Luxembourg’s first husband, Gauthier Destenay, but he wasn’t listed in the caption.

Destenay is the husband of Luxembourg’s first openly gay prime minister, Xavier Bettel.

About ten hours later, Destenay’s name was added but by then, the incident had already attracted criticism from the public and prominent people like Scott Bixby, Weekend Editor of The Daily Beast, and Michael Sespo, a cofounder of Major League Gaming.

Later, Washington Blade chief political and white house reporter Chris Johnson reported the White House called the omission “an oversight.”

But Bixby did find a second error that hadn't been corrected.

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories