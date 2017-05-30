First spouses take photo, ladies mentioned but not gentleman

- Sometimes it hurts when your name is left out. Sometimes you don’t care.

In this case, it involved the White House, so most would find it a big deal.

Saturday, it published a group photo on its Facebook page showing the spouses of the NATO Leaders who got together Thursday at Brussels’ Royal Palace.

Melania Trump was there. So was Belgium’s Queen Mathilde. Both got mentioned.

The photo also shows Luxembourg’s first husband, Gauthier Destenay, but he wasn’t listed in the caption.

Destenay is the husband of Luxembourg’s first openly gay prime minister, Xavier Bettel.

Is there a reason the @WhiteHouse didn't include the First Gentleman of Luxembourg in this photo caption?



Like, a non-homophobic one? pic.twitter.com/W89mQzFDaq — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) May 27, 2017

About ten hours later, Destenay’s name was added but by then, the incident had already attracted criticism from the public and prominent people like Scott Bixby, Weekend Editor of The Daily Beast, and Michael Sespo, a cofounder of Major League Gaming.

Didn't believe this so looked myself. First gentleman of Luxembourg not listed in the caption with spouses of NATO leaders. No class @POTUS pic.twitter.com/kwi3ty9N7E — Michael Sepso (@msepso) May 27, 2017

Later, Washington Blade chief political and white house reporter Chris Johnson reported the White House called the omission “an oversight.”

White House spokesperson tells me she's sure omission of same-sex spouse from photo of NATO first spouses was "oversight." pic.twitter.com/NOgHiwLZ9Y — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) May 28, 2017

But Bixby did find a second error that hadn't been corrected.