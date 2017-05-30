Olivia Newton-John postpones concert dates to fight cancer

- Olivia Newton-John is postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates to battle cancer.

In a release sent to Fox News, the 68-year-old revealed the back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has spread to the sacrum.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” she wrote.

In addition to “natural wellness therapies,” the singer/actress will also complete a short course of photon radiation therapy. Newton-John “is confident” that she will return to the stage later this year

Read more @FOXNEWS.com.