Police investigate suspicious object in Roxborough

- Crews have been called to a hazmat situation on the 200 block of Roxborough Ave in Roxborough.

Police say an officer was flagged down about a bucket of chemicals with a timer attached to if. Cops say that timer turned out to be a thermometer.

Firefighters came by and found it was the making of what is being called a clandestine lab, but it was feared to be a meth operation. Police say that's not the case. They say it's not a math lab or an illegal operation rather some kind of experiment set up at a vacant house.

Hazmat is cleaning it all up. Firefighters called out but say they did not issue any transports or evacuate anyone.



The road continues to be blocked as hazmat does the cleaning.