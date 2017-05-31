First Philadelphia-Iceland flight finished in Boston

- The first flight from Philadelphia to Iceland was not a smooth one.

That Icelandair flight bound for Reykjavik with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on board had to be diverted to Boston for an undisclosed reason.

A website tracking commercial flights shows the plane was diverted around 10:45pm Tuesday and landed in Boston at about 12:30am Wednesday.

Neither airport officials in Philadelphia nor Boston responded to requests for comment.

Mayor Kenney’s spokesperson Lauren Hitt put out this statement:

“The mayor is disembarking the plane along with the rest of the delegation and spending the evening in Boston … Additionally, PHL Airport regrets the significant inconvenience this has caused all those on board. We and Icelandair are committed to doing all we can to ensure future travelers have a smooth travel experience on this new route. This is obviously very out of the ordinary.”

Icelandair tweeted an apology for the "inconvenience" in response to a reporter on board the flight.

We proudly launched our 18th North American gateway Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The City of Brotherly Love! https://t.co/c5hJTI91Iv pic.twitter.com/fpOsDfdCR9 — Icelandair (@Icelandair) May 30, 2017

Kenney's spokeswoman says it is tradition for mayors to visit each other's cities when new international routes are established.

The airline is set to fly four flights to Reykjavik weekly through the fall.

Reykjavik Mayor Dagur Eggertsson spent two days touring Philadelphia.

He had said his city is becoming a major hub to layover for travelers on the way to Europe.

.@PhillyMayor Jim Kenney (center) with @Icelandair CEO Birkir Holm Guonason and Reykjavik Mayor Dagur Eggertsson at historic Phila City Hall pic.twitter.com/UYJYcyPXN9 — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) May 29, 2017

Kenney was scheduled to return Saturday.