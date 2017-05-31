Trial starting for man accused of assaulting 6 girls

- Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday in the trial of Lee Kaplan, the Bucks County man accused of having sexually assaulted six girls in the same family.

Tuesday, a jury was selected. Kaplan faces numerous charges of rape and sexual assault.

Last June, police found 12 girls -- ages six months to 18 years -- living with Lee Kaplan in Feasterville.

Authorities allege the 52-year-old fathered two children with one of the girls, who was 14 when she was "gifted" to him by her parents, because Kaplan helped the couple out financially. Those two children are now four and one.

Defense lawyer Ryan Hyde says Kaplan maintains the mother of his children is his wife, and he didn't touch the others.

The parents of that girl -- now 18 -- are awaiting sentencing on child endangerment convictions.

Kaplan has been jailed on $2 million bail. His lawyer has suggested he may pursue an insanity defense.