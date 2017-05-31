What is 'covfefe?'
NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - President DonaldTrump's tweet overnight has the Internet asking what's "Covfefe?"
At 12:06 A.M. Wednesday, Trump tweeted: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."
The tweet was deleted from his account.
In a follow up tweet several hours later, Trump had some fun with what appears to have been a typo.
He wrote: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"
Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
The response online has been both comical and insulting with posts asking what 'covfefe' means and others poking fun at the president's mistake.
One post reads: "When you want to say coverage but your hands are too small to hit all the letters on the keyboard."
It all makes sense now #covfefe pic.twitter.com/LSxtsTrqua— F L I C K (@felicityjoyce) May 31, 2017
Another post reads: "Covfefe: The foggy feeling you get when you can't believe a political leader is so dumb."
#covfefe meaning ! pic.twitter.com/DQSFsTcVUe— chir@g_ (@csethi329) May 31, 2017
Just woke up & see that new White House plan to have lawyers vet Trump's tweets is off to the races #covfefe pic.twitter.com/7XmKXlSWN1— RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) May 31, 2017
damn you negative press #covfefe pic.twitter.com/DSN9E3A1wB— Juta Cibre (@cibric) May 31, 2017
Even the Long Island Rail Road got in on the joke writing "How man commuters are enjoying their morning covfefe?"
How many #LIRR commuters are enjoying their morning covfefe? pic.twitter.com/SeCuy8HZo4— LIRR (@LIRR) May 31, 2017