Foggy Wednesday AM, then stormy Wednesday PM

- Be careful with all the fog out there. Wednesday morning, the Art Museum and city skyline were close to invisible from the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76).

According to the National Weather Service,

“Patchy dense fog remains in place across portions of southeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the Delmarva Peninsula, especially near the coast of the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay. When traveling this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Reduce speed, and allow extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you.”

Fog causing delays at Philly International pic.twitter.com/UdjcPrL0NV — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) May 31, 2017

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports scattered delays at Philadelphia International Airport, and reduced speed limits to 45mph on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Later Wednesday, a cold front will bring the chance of storms, possibly severe.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio reports Thursday looks perfect, but the weekend forecast is changing.