Jury impasse Wednesday morning in Creato murder trial

- Jurors weighing the guilt of a man accused of killing his 3-year-old son Brendan because the boy had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend are set to return for a fifth day of deliberations on Wednesday.

Tuesday, they told Judge John Kelley they couldn't agree on a verdict. That was after they watched the interrogation video for the fifth time in his son’s murder case.

The judge ordered them to return Wednesday.

David Creato has maintained his son wandered away from his Haddon Township home in 2015.

Brendan's pajama-clad body was found hours later, about a mile away.