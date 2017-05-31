Police: Man missing after falling off a cliff while taking photo

- A Washington state man is feared dead after he fell from a cliff and into a river at Palouse Falls State Park while he was taking a photo with his girlfriend on Monday, police said.

The man, 25, was hiking at the state park with his girlfriend when he slipped and fell from the cliff and into the Palouse River, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The girlfriend told investigators that they were taking photos at the time.

Rescue crew searched for the man's body, but turned up empty. The search will reportedly continue on Tuesday.

In 2015, a fence was put into place to keep hikers off the trails after it was deemed unsafe by officials, according to the Spokesman-Review. However, the trail was reopened about a year later.

More from FOX News.