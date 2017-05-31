Dad charged with 6-week-old baby's death last week

Related Headlines Philadelphia police investigate baby's death

- The father of a 6-week-old baby who died last week is now under arrest.

Midday Friday, Philadelphia police went to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia about an infant.

Hospital staff told officers the young victim, Omar Braxton-Cooper, had been pronounced dead at 12:35pm.

They also said he’d “suffered multiple traumatic injuries throughout the body.”

Since then, the Homicide Unit investigated and arrested the victim’s father, 31-year-old Omar Cooper of Kingsessing.

He’s charged with homicide and related offenses.

FOX 29 News reported this case had been considered suspicious from the start. Friday, we reported the parents said they’d found the child bleeding from the nose in a Cobbs Creek apartment.

They took him to Mercy Fitzgerald and from there, he was flown to CHOP.