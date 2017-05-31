Man wanted for stealing $2,000 from security service

- You may consider a security service that calls itself “Ready, Reliable, Responsible” safe, but that wasn’t the case earlier this month.

Police say on May 7 at 5:30 am, a man got inside Scottlandyard Security Service Inc. in Tioga.

He took the elevator upstairs at the business in the 2200 block of W. Allegheny Avenue -- then took about $2,000 in cash from a back office desk before getting away in an unknown direction.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.