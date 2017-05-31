Study: Female CEOs earning more than their male counterparts
(FOX NEWS) - New numbers reveal female chief executive officers are earning more than their male counterparts at some of the nation's largest companies.
The median pay for women chief executives was $13.1 million last year, compared to just $11.4 million for men. That’s according to an analysis by executive data firm Equilar and The Associated Press.
Both numbers were up nine percent over the previous year.
The highest-paid female CEOs of 2016 were:
-- IBM's Ginni Rometty, $32.3 million,
-- Yahoo's Marissa Mayer, $27.4 million,
-- PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi $25.2 million,
-- GM's Mary Barra $22.4 million, and
-- General Dynamics's Phebe Novakovic, $21.2 million.
