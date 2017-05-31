Study: Female CEOs earning more than their male counterparts

- New numbers reveal female chief executive officers are earning more than their male counterparts at some of the nation's largest companies.

The median pay for women chief executives was $13.1 million last year, compared to just $11.4 million for men. That’s according to an analysis by executive data firm Equilar and The Associated Press.

Both numbers were up nine percent over the previous year.

The highest-paid female CEOs of 2016 were:

-- IBM's Ginni Rometty, $32.3 million,

-- Yahoo's Marissa Mayer, $27.4 million,

-- PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi $25.2 million,

-- GM's Mary Barra $22.4 million, and

-- General Dynamics's Phebe Novakovic, $21.2 million.

Click here for more from FOX News, including how many more men there are at the top of corporations than women.