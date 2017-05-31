Heartwarming moment in Gloucester Township caught on dashcam

- A heartwarming moment with a Gloucester Township police officer and a driver was caught on dashcam video.

Police say on the morning of May 11, Officer Tom Sherman stopped a young woman for a motor vehicle violation on Route 168 near Station Avenue.

During the stop, Officer Sherman noticed that the woman was understandably anxious, and he worked to calm her and helped her to understand what had occurred to cause the violation. The woman told him of some bad things happening in her life, and Officer Sherman decided to not issue a ticket, with the assurance from the woman that she would rectify the issues.

The woman was so grateful to Officer Sherman that she asked to give him a hug.