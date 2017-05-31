Carson Wentz's retweet helps get student excused from final exam

- A local high school student took to Twitter to ask Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to retweet him so there will be no final exam.

Everyone please tag @cj_wentz NO FINAL IF HE RETWEETS BY JUNE 4th. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/cOa4sAdoA5 — Collin Hurley (@collinhurley13) May 31, 2017

Collin Hurley, from West Chester Rustin High School, tweeted a photo of himself and his teacher shaking hands Wednesday morning. If Wentz retweeted him by June 4 there would be no final exam. A few hours later, Wentz retweeted him.