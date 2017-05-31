Carson Wentz's retweet helps get student excused from final exam
PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - A local high school student took to Twitter to ask Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to retweet him so there will be no final exam.
Everyone please tag @cj_wentz NO FINAL IF HE RETWEETS BY JUNE 4th. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/cOa4sAdoA5— Collin Hurley (@collinhurley13) May 31, 2017
Collin Hurley, from West Chester Rustin High School, tweeted a photo of himself and his teacher shaking hands Wednesday morning. If Wentz retweeted him by June 4 there would be no final exam. A few hours later, Wentz retweeted him.
... Will this do the trick???? 👊🏼 https://t.co/ocr4Sx6dfd— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) May 31, 2017