Carson Wentz's retweet helps get student excused from final exam

Posted: May 31 2017 08:19PM EDT

Updated: May 31 2017 08:53PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - A local high school student took to Twitter to ask Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to retweet him so there will be no final exam. 

Collin Hurley, from West Chester Rustin High School, tweeted a photo of himself and his teacher shaking hands Wednesday morning. If Wentz retweeted him by June 4 there would be no final exam. A few hours later, Wentz retweeted him. 

 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories