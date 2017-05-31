Councilman David Oh stabbed in Southwest Philadelphia

Posted: May 31 2017 11:01PM EDT

Updated: May 31 2017 11:21PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Councilman David Oh has been stabbed in the back in Southwest Philadelphia. 

It happened right before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened on the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue. We understand this happened as he got out of his car at his home. FOX 29 is told he is in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

No word on a motive or suspect at this time.

This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.

               

