Woman beaten unconscious, stuffed in trash bag

- A woman is unconscious after employees at Aria Torresdale in Frankford saw a man trying to put her into a trash bag, late Wednesday night, and they called police.

It happened across the street from the hospital, at about 10:30pm.

Police didn’t find the 29-year-old victim. Instead, hospital employees had picked the assaulted woman up and carried her inside.

The witnesses said the man was beating the woman until she was unconscious.

Then, he tore open a full green trash bag, emptied it, and tried to put the small-framed woman inside it.

Hospital employees across the street shouted at the man. He stopped, dropped the bag, and got away.

The woman suffered severe head and face trauma.

The suspect is described as 5'10” tall with a thin build and dark complexion. Witnesses say his hair possibly had corn rolls or twist-ties. Also, he was wearing a long-sleeved shirt.

Police say a lot of trash was found at the scene. They’re processing the trash bag to try to get fingerprints from it.

Police have not released a possible motive.