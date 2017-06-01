2 including teen killed in triple shooting

- Three young people were shot, and two of them killed, in a late night shooting at a North Philadelphia intersection.

The victims killed were a 17-year-old and a man in his mid-20s.

Police say the shooting happened just after 11pm Wednesday in the 1300 block of Rush Street. People on bikes rode by, firing several shots at close range.

Officers found those two victims on the ground with gunshot wounds to their torsos and chests. They were both taken to the hospital, but died.

While police were investigating at the scene, a third victim showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle.

The 20-year-old man had been shot in the arm. He’s in stable condition.

Police know there were numerous shots fired. They found multiple shell casings at the intersection of 13th and Rush. Most of them were just feet from where the two victims were found, so they were shot at close proximity.

Police have not released a motive or who the intended victim may have been.

They’re looking at evidence, talking to witnesses, and trying to find possible surveillance video.