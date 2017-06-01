Organic cashews recalled due to listeria fears

- The Food and Drug Administration has announced a nut recall. The FDA says Ava’s Organic Cashews, Roasted & Salted may be contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled Ava’s Brand cashews were sold in 8-ounce tubs and distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, according to the FDA. Their UPC code is 8-10111-01035-1, and they have a best-by date of April 28, 2018 and were sold in lot No. 11817-L2.

Although most people suffer only short-term symptoms from listeria, the infection caused by exposure to the bacterium, pregnant women, their unborn children or newborns, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems can suffer serious complications or death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ava’s also hadn’t received any illness reports as of Wednesday morning, according to the FDA. Food inspectors traced the contamination to manufacturing equipment used on one of the product’s ingredients, the company said, and although test results indicated the cashews were not exposed to Listeria monocytogenes, Ava’s recalled the products out of an abundance of caution.

Customers who bought the affected Ava’s product can return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

FOX News also has details on a separate macadamia nut recall, also due to possible listeria, sold in other states.