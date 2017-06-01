Pulse nightclub shooting survivor dies in car crash

(INSIDE EDITION) - Jahqui Sevilla, a survivor of last year’s Pulse nightclub shooting, died in a car crash on Monday.

The 20-year-old lost control of her car on a Florida highway and was sent into oncoming traffic.

According to WKMG, she hit an SUV driven by 53-year-old Soraya Matias-Roth who had her four children in the car. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that Roth was killed in the accident as well, but her children survived.

Less than a year after the tragic nightclub shooting, Sevilla is one of two survivors who died in unrelated incidents.

Sevilla played for the Anarchy, a female football team in Orlando. On Tuesday, the football team said in a statement about her death, “When a person we love leaves us, we never lose them — they become more of a part of us. Jahqui Sevilla will always be in our hearts and a part of the Orlando Anarchy Family.”

Aside from being a student at the Orlando Medical Institute, Sevilla also worked at an Orlando water park as a lifeguard. According to her father, she had plans of becoming a firefighter.