Grand jury indicts woman for attempted murder of 5-year-old girl

- Authorities say a woman has been indicted for trying to kill a 5-year-old girl by throwing her in front of an approaching train earlier this year in Burlington City.



Autumn N. Matacchiera, 20, was indicted on one count of Attempted Murder (First Degree).



Police say on the evening of January 27, a City of Burlington police officer on patrol was stopped by an NJ TRANSIT bus driver who reported suspicious activity in the area of High and Broad streets.



According to investigators, officers were dispatched to the area and witnessed a woman later identified as Matacchiera grab a young girl who was standing on the train platform next to her mother and throw her onto the tracks as a NJ TRANSIT Light Rail train was approaching.



Officers jumped in front of the train and signaled it to stop while the mother’s boyfriend removed the girl from the tracks. Matacchiera was taken into custody and transported to a medical facility, where she underwent a psychiatric evaluation. She is presently hospitalized.



The 5-year-old girl was treated for bruises and a cut on her face. Police say Matacchiera did not know the victim or her mother.



