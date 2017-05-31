Hospital trying to identify patient who jumped from a bridge

- Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for help to identify a critically ill patient. The man arrived at Grady’s Trauma Center on Sunday around 4 p.m. after jumping from a bridge.

The hospital tells FOX 5 that they received some leads Wednesday night, but still have not been able to identify the patient.

The patient is African American, weighs 275 pounds and is approximately 6 feet tall. He has a beard, but does not have any tattoos or other distinguishing marks. Authorities have been unable to identify him through fingerprints.

If you have any information about this patient, please call Grady Hospital Social Services at 404-616-5331.