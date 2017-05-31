Hospital trying to identify patient who jumped from a bridge

Posted: May 31 2017 06:30PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 09:06PM EDT

ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for help to identify a critically ill patient. The man arrived at Grady’s Trauma Center on Sunday around 4 p.m. after jumping from a bridge.

The hospital tells FOX 5 that they received some leads Wednesday night, but  still have not been able to identify the patient.

The patient is African American, weighs 275 pounds and is approximately 6 feet tall. He has a beard, but does not have any tattoos or other distinguishing marks. Authorities have been unable to identify him through fingerprints.

If you have any information about this patient, please call Grady Hospital Social Services at 404-616-5331.

