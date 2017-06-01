Police investigate illegal drugs sent to Saint Cornelius Church in Chadds Ford

- The Parish Life Center at Saint Cornelius in Chadds Ford is where investigators say a package believed to contain illegal drugs arrived Tuesday.

Staff opened it and called police. They say the package was addressed to Monsignor Gregory Parlante the pastor of the church.

"Just very surprised," said longtime parishioner Christi Miller who says she heard about it in an email and she was shocked.

"Everyone's loved him. He's married us and baptized our kids. I’m basically just surprised more than anything. I just hope he's ok and everything's ok," said Miller.

The Archdiocese confirms the incident was reported to law enforcement and that a search warrant was executed Wednesday morning. The incident follows a previous announcement about Monsignor Parlante made during all masses last weekend that he would not continue as pastor due to health issues. A letter from Monsignor Parlante in Sunday's bulletin is posted on the church's website.

It reads in part, “For the past few years my health has not totally recovered from my near death illness. In March I began a medical

leave to address my health issues. I asked the Archbishop to accept my resignation as pastor so that i can totally devote

my time to becoming well. It would not be in the best interest of the parish or myself to continue on as pastor."

A temporary parochial administrator had been assigned to handle pastoral and administrative duties during Monsignor Parlante's initial leave of absence but now since he won't be returning parishioners were informed that a new pastor, Monsignor David Diamond will join the parish on June 19th. Investigators have not said what type of drugs were found in the package or who sent it .

The Archdiocese and the parish say they're cooperating fully with authorities during the remainder of the investigation.