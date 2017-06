The parents of the young man killed in a hazing incident at Penn State wrote a letter to the board of trustees at the school.

In the wake of their son Timothy's death, James and Evelyn Piazza demanded change.

"Greek life at Penn State is broken...must be fixed...expell students...fire advisors," were some of the changes mentioned in the letter.

The letter was sent to the University in hopes of revising it's Greek like policies.