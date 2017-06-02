Local leaders react to Trump's Paris climate accord withdrawal

- President Trump announced the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, sticking with his campaign promise.

The decision sparked reaction from around the world and locally.

Many world leaders and state local leaders aren't happy, with the mayor of Pittsburgh and Philly mayor Jim Kenney saying they will do whatever they can to protect the planet.

President Trump made the announcement Thursday- saying the United States will be pulling out of the Paris climate accord because he feels it hurts the U.S. while giving other countries an economic edge.

Trump said he doesn't want to sign a deal with countries that have cost the U.S. trillions in tough trade practices.

While 195 countries say they have banned together for the sake of our world's future, the U.S., joined only by Syria and Nicaragua, say no thanks.

In a speech made Thursday, President Trump said "I was elected to represent the people of Pittsburgh not Paris."

The mayor of Pittsburgh, Bill Peduto, had a lot to say in response -a city with noted air pollution that's largely democratic- with a mayor who wants to go green and opposes Trump's decision.

Philly mayor Jim Kenney is standing with Pittsburgh's mayor in reducing carbon emissions. According to Kenney, Philadelphia has seen stronger storms and hotter summers.