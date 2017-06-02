Boy, 6, removed from 'filthy' home

(INSIDE EDITION) --A 6-year-old Idaho boy was removed by police from a squalid home filled with trash and rotten food, police said.

His mother, Heather Manning, 29, and her partner, Joshua Rose, 38, were arrested and charged with felony counts of injury to a child, according to online Ada County court records.

They have been released on bail and their next court appearance is scheduled for June 9. It was not clear whether they had entered pleas.

The child was placed in the custody of other family members.

Meridian police officers went to the couple’s apartment to perform a welfare check after someone called the Idaho Health Department to report the boy was living under dangerous conditions.

The officers found the couple’s front door open, according to Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea, and smelled the stench of human urine.

Inside, police said, were piles of trash and rotten food, stained mattresses and dirty clothes.