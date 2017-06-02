Police: Mail carrier fed dog nails

(INSIDE EDITION) --An Alabama mail carrier who came to her route bearing gifts for at least one neighborhood dog had some seriously dubious intentions, according to police.

Susana Burhans was arrested this week on animal cruelty charges after a Madison County resident told cops he found a meatball filled with nails beside his mailbox in the town of New Hope.

Fearing the worst for Missy, owner Ed Glover took the pooch to the veterinarian where he says an x-ray clearly showed nails in her abdomen.

The 47-year-old has since been released from the Madison County Jail on a $2500 bond.

Glover said he's happy Burhans was charged so no other pets can be harmed. He hopes she does not return to her job as a mail carrier.