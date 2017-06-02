Ex-Penn State admins get jail time for Sandusky scandal
Ex-Penn State administrators sentenced to jail time, house arrest for child endangerment in Sandusky scandal.
This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 29 for updates.
© Copyright 2000 - 2017 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2017 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Ex-Penn State administrators sentenced to jail time, house arrest for child endangerment in Sandusky scandal.
This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 29 for updates.