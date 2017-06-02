DSS, CMPD investigating after infant abandoned in west Charlotte

- The Department of Social Services and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a baby was abandoned in west Charlotte Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Remount Road about 6:59 a.m. in reference to the incident. The caller informed police that he had met a woman and her baby Thursday night around 9 p.m. while she was walking through the Lakewood Manor complex on Watson Drive. He told police that the woman asked him to watch the baby for a while and then never returned.

The infant's mother, Ya'kesha Monique Patterson, has been cited for misdemeanor child neglect, according to CMPD. They say the mother and the 911 caller are telling conflicting stories, however it appears that the two are known to one another.

The child remains in DSS custody.

If anyone knows the identify of this infant they are asked to call 911 or the Westover Division Team Office at 704-432-2442.