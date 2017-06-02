2 arrested in slaying of Australian tourist in San Francisco

da Vinci Villa Hotel, 2550 Van Ness Ave. in San Francisco (via Google maps)

- Two people have been arrested in connection with the slaying of an Australian tourist who was killed following a fight early Friday in the Russian Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as Matthew Bate, 33, of Woolner, Northern Territory, Australia. The identities of the suspects was pending.

Investigators said a verbal disagreement turned physical in the 2500 block of Van Ness Avenue around 2:15 a.m. near the da Vinci Villa hotel.

San Francisco police Officer Giselle Talkoff said in an email that the male victim and suspects got into a "verbal altercation which became physical." It was not immediately clear what prompted the argument that led to the slaying.

Talkoff said the victim suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Bay City News contributed to this report.