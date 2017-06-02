Penn State frat death leads to changes in Greek life policy

- Sweeping changes are coming to Greek life culture on Penn State University’s campus in response to the death of fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza. The sophomore died in February after a hazing ritual gone terribly wrong.

The modifications come after Piazza’s parents wrote a letter directed at the school’s board of trustees demanding change to the Greek life culture, which many argue lead to their son’s death.

"Greek life at Penn State is broken,” James and Evelyn Piazza said in the letter, suggesting that offenders be expelled and advisors be fired in such incidents.

The board the trustees passed a plan to crack down on illicit fraternity activity. The changes include the shutting down of any fraternity whose hazing involves alcohol, physical or mental abuse. The University will also now govern activities instead of the chapters themselves.

"Our aim is to curb destructive outcomes in the Penn State Greek community with the hope that we can preserve what is good and valuable about the Greek experience and the sense of community these organizations provide,” ---- said.

"What was said was aspirational, and what was said was important, but there was not one determinative and fundamental action was taken by the board of trustees at Penn State today,” --- said.

The plan by President Eric Barron was supported unanimously by the 38-member board.