School raises money to help student battling eye disease get special glasses

- A school raised money to help a student battling an eye disease get special glasses.

READ MORE: Local boy with eye disease needs help getting device to see

It makes me feel glad,” said 13-year-old AJ Lowe while at a graduation at his school Faith Christian Academy in Sellersville. He's not a senior but he's there because the school is honoring him with a special gift.

"Our FCA family of students, family, alumni, grandparents, friends staff and faculty raised over $16,000,” said the school’s headmaster Ryan Clymer who presented AJ and his family with a check to pay for a pair of E-sight glasses that cost 15,000 dollars. Clymer saw a story we did with AJ two weeks ago about a degenerative eye disease he has called Stargardt. It's progressive and will eventually completely take away his central vision and there's no cure. The school challenged itself to raise the money and it did in just four days.

"It sparked something. They've never asked us for anything and we thought what a great opportunity to give back to this young man and his family," said Clymer. AJ struggles to see almost everything.

He is happy to hear he can now afford the glasses that will change his life.

"I didn't expect that to just happen," said AJ. His mom and dad are overwhelmed with joy.

"Words just can't express how thankful we are for all they've done. They've been wonderful to us," said his mom Julie. His father Greg said, “People's generosity and their love and coming together and really giving and giving abundantly. It's really wonderful."

AJ is looking forward to doing his homework and he's excited about reading books without having to use a computer which, by the way, the school threw in a MAC laptop with software as a bonus.

"I'm pretty excited," said AJ. His E-sight glasses are being built. He could have them in 5 to 6 weeks.