Man critical after being shot in Southwest Philadelphia

- Early Saturday morning, just after 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Gould Street for a report of a person with a gun.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man inside the residence suffering from a single gunshot to the chest.

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition to undergo surgery.

So far the victim has not furnished a description or account of the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.