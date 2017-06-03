Man critical after being shot in Southwest Philadelphia
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Early Saturday morning, just after 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Gould Street for a report of a person with a gun.
When officers arrived, they discovered a man inside the residence suffering from a single gunshot to the chest.
The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition to undergo surgery.
So far the victim has not furnished a description or account of the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.