Mom charged with murder after toddler left alone for 14 hours drowns in pool

(INSIDE EDITION) - A Georgia boy died over the holiday weekend after cops believe he was left unsupervised for 14 hours before drowning in a swimming pool.

The 3-year-old son of Bobbie Prather was found floating in an above-ground pool on Memorial Day.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing screams coming from the pool area, according to WGCL.

Paramedics arrived at about 1:30 p.m., but a responding deputy was unable to resuscitate the boy.

Hours later, Prather, 32, was arrested and charged with felony murder after authorities say they determined the mother left the boy and three other children unsupervised for more than half a day.

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office says the boy's 4-year-old brother, as well as 18-month-old twin boys, were also in the home at the time. The boys were taken into protective custody.

Prather has also been charged with four counts of first-degree cruelty to children, one charge for each child left alone.

A judge denied Prather bond at a hearing on Wednesday.