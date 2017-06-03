3-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in Delaware County

Family members say a 3-year-old died following an accidental shooting along the 2900 block of Bethel Road.

According to the family, the toddler—nicknamed Junior—somehow got hold of a gun and reportedly shot himself in the chest this afternoon.

Emergency crews rushed the child to the hospital.

Delaware County authorities are investigating the circumstances. A Chester Township Councilman told Fox 29 that, according to police, the gun was just laying under a bed.

Family members told Fox 29 that they needed time to process the unfortunate event before they make a statement or release a photo of the little boy.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 29 as more information becomes available.