Councilman Oh stabbing suspect arraigned Sunday

Councilman Oh in the hospital

- The man accused of stabbing a Philadelphia city councilman during an attempted robbery outside his Southwest Philadelphia home last week has been charged with attempted murder.

Sunday, 24-year-old Shawn Yarbray was arraigned on that charge as well as aggravated assault, robbery, reckless endangering and a weapons count in the stabbing of Republican Councilman David Oh. His bail was set at $750,000.

Police say Oh, 57, was removing a bag from the back of his city-owned Chevy SUV, at about 9:40pm Wednesday, when someone approached him.

The councilman said that person demanded his car keys and then stabbed him once on the left side of his body.

His wife and four children were in their house. Neighbors came out to help, wait for medics, and comfort the family. The area is said to be desolate, with very little foot traffic.

Oh was hospitalized overnight, released Thursday and returned to work Friday. Yarbray turned himself in to police Saturday.

Authorities say it was an attempted robbery and the attacker probably thought something in the bag was valuable.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports Oh had been returning from a meeting with Asian business owners.

Defense attorney Joseph Capone said his client denies the allegations "and we'll see what the evidence shows."

Oh, elected in 2011, is the first Asian-American elected to office in Philadelphia.