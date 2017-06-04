Boy, 8, critical after being hit by a car

- An 8-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a car, Sunday morning.

New Castle County police say it happened at about 10:15am in the unit block of S. Pennywell Drive in the Edgemoor Gardens area.

Emergency crews treated the young victim at the scene for chest and arm injuries, and then took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not released circumstances surrounding the accident, or any possible charges.