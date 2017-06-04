Man, 24, killed after leaving pizza shop

- Gunfire erupted outside a West Philadelphia restaurant, early Sunday, leaving one man dead.

Now, the search is on for the killer.

Police say the shooting happened at 4am in the 5500 block of Market Street. The 24-year-old victim had been in Train Station Pizza on the corner of 56th Street when he walked out, while his friend Jay Hollman was paying.

The victim was hit twice in his torso area.

He stumbled back inside and collapsed. People there took him down the street to a fire station and then he was brought to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at about 4:30am.

There are no arrests at this time.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley notes this is the 155th day of the year and 128 people have been killed. That averages almost one in the city per day.

As for the friend, Hollman, he says he will be going to his fourth murdered friend’s funeral this year.