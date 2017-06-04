2 men shot twice each outside North Philadelphia bar

- An overnight shooting at a North Philadelphia bar has two men in the hospital.

Police say at 2am, a 4-year-old was standing outside the El Batey Bar in the 400 block of Dauphin Street. He was talking to his brother when he heard multiple gunshots.

When the man realized he was shot in both legs, he told his brother to get his vehicle and they went to the hospital.

Police took a second victim, 41 -– shot in his right hip and left hand -– to the hospital.

Both are listed in stable condition.

Three unoccupied vehicles on that block were hit by bullets.

Here have not been any arrests.