104-year-old woman and centenarian sisters honored at high school's graduation

(INSIDE EDITION) - A 104-year-old woman has been honored at her former high school's 2017 commencement ceremony Tuesday night.

Hazel Jarrell, of Ohio, was part of Canton South High School’s first graduating class in 1932.

The elderly woman was met with a standing ovation as the school celebrated her and her two sisters, 102-year-old Irene Jarrell and 100-year-old Ruth Jarrell Gerber Hall, who also graduated from the school in 1933 and 1935.

“They introduced me and had me stand. It was kind of awesome,” Hazel told InsideEdition.com.

The school had the women transported to the ceremony and had special seats for them in front of the auditorium.

“It was real nice. They were really happy to be there last night. They are pretty amazing and are still so sharp,” said Wendy Busnick, a school spokeswoman.

The original Canton South High School building that Hazel and her sisters attended will be demolished this year and a new one will sit next to the old building. The ceremony marks the last graduating class of students who attended the school in the original building.

Hazel said she is sad to see that building go because she has history there but she realizes they have a need for the new building.

“It was really special night for all three,” said Darlene Gerber, Hazel’s niece.