World media descends on Norristown for Cosby sex assault trial

- The big day is here. Monday, Bill Cosby goes on trial in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.

Cosby's image as a father and a family man helped fuel his extraordinary career in entertainment.

The 79-year-old actor's life and legacy are on the line when his accuser takes the stand for the first time ever, this week.

This is expected to be one of the biggest trials since OJ Simpson’s in 1994-95.

There are dozens of media and members of the public at the courthouse already.

Fox29’s Steve Keeley reports Phylicia Rashad, who played his Cosby’s wife Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show plus a second time on Cosby, will be there for support -- along with his real wife, Camille. Also, TV son Malcolm-Jamal Warner is expected.

Speaking of Phylicia Rashad and an OJ Simpson connection, OJ Simpson was the best man when Phylicia Rashad married Ahmad Rashād.

On the stand, former Temple University college basketball manager Andrea Constand is expected to testify Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004.

Cosby says he had a romantic relationship with her.

Friends now describe Constand as a free spirit who devotes her life to family, her French poodle, and her work treating cancer patients and others as a massage therapist.

Cosby doesn't plan to testify, but his deposition from a decade-old sexual battery lawsuit, unsealed by a judge in 2015 at the request of The Associated Press, showed the once-beloved comedian's dark side. Click here for exchanges between Cosby and Constand lawyer Dolores Troiani from 2005 and 2006, excerpted for brevity and to delete legal squabbling and repetition.

The Montgomery County trial judge hopes to keep the media from dominating the case the way it did O.J. Simpson's 1995 murder trial.

Cameras are banned in Pennsylvania courtrooms. The jury, brought in from Pittsburgh, will be sequestered for the estimated two-week trial.

The judge hopes to control the media frenzy at the Norristown courthouse.