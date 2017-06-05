Trump, 'SNL' find their way into Tuesday's NJ gov race

- Tuesday, New Jersey Voters will go to the polls to choose Democratic and Republican candidates to replace Gov. Chris Christie and lawmakers from the statehouse

But there is more to the primary race to succeed Christie than sparring in debates and attack ads.

The primary races have also seen celebrities backing candidates, the potential candidacy of a former "Saturday Night Live" star and frequent invocations of President Donald Trump.

Six Democrats and five Republicans are on the ballot Tuesday to succeed Christie, who is term-limited and is set to leave office in January.

The general election is set for Nov. 7.

Jack Antonoff of the bands Fun and Bleachers, backed Democrat Jim Johnson, as did his girlfriend Lena Dunham. She is the creator of the HBO show "Girls."

Former `SNL' star Joe Piscopo flirted with his own campaign, before backing Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.