Police: Deadly overnight home invasion was for robbery

- A 29-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times in a West Oak Lane home.

The shooting happened at 1am in the 6500 block of N. 16th Street.

Investigators say the killer kicked in the first floor door, to get into the home.

Then, several gunshots were fired in the living room -- numerous projectiles and bullet holes were found -- and the victim was shot execution-style.

He was found on the first floor, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim's grandmother was also inside the home at the time.

Police say the motive was robbery and they’re still searching for the suspect.