PPA mobile app payments to return, eventually

- We’re not asking if you’re a fan of the Philadelphia Parking Authority but if you liked using its mobile payment app, meterUp powered by Pango, it’ll eventually be making a comeback.

Unfortunately, drivers will have to wait until after the summer.

In April, the PPA suspended parking meter payments through it.

“Financial problems being experienced by its service provider, Pango USA, led us to conclude that we must suspend this payment option,” Executive Director Clarena Tolson said at the time.

Drivers who used it have had to use kiosks for payment instead.

The short-lived app debuted last year, picking up a user base of about 20,000 people.

Then, the firm running the old app shut down abruptly, causing the parking authority to look for bids from other vendors.

The goal is to have the new app up and running by the fall.