Video captures rat running through case at Sprinkles Cupcakes in Glendale

- A Sprinkles Cupcakes in Glendale was briefly closed after someone captured video of a rat running around inside the store.

A rat was seen running through a display case inside the cupcake store, located in the Americana at Brand.

The store closed three hours early on Friday for a deep cleaning and reopened for business on Saturday, a store worker said.

The company provided the following statement to FOX 11:

Our company's utmost commitment is the health and safety of our guests and team members and we take this responsibility very seriously. In our 12-year history we have maintained a consistent Grade A health department score and have diligently championed a culture of impeccable food safety.



We deeply regret that an unfortunate set of circumstances, including a structural malfunction, lead to this incident. Immediately upon learning of the situation we voluntarily shut down the bakery and addressed the property with a team of food safety experts, as well as our landlord. We are confident the cleanliness of the restaurant exceeds standards and assure our guests this will never happen again.



We apologize and will do everything in our power to regain the trust of our loyal fans.

We hope that you understand how seriously we took the matter, and immediately responded and fixed the situation.

