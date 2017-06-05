2 arrested in shooting that injured 10 in Strawberry Mansion

Related Headlines Community pushes for peace after shooting

- Police have announced the arrests of two men who they say opened fire on a crowd of people, shooting 10 of them.

Commissioner Ross and Central Detectives held a press conference to announce the arrest of

19-year-old Tyrell Broadnax of West Arizona Street, who turned himself in today.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Quadir Burley of West Lehigh Avenue is currently in Montgomery County Prison on a theft related charge. Philadelphia Police will pick him up tomorrow to face charges in the shooting.

The shooting took place May 20 on the 2500 block of North 23rd Street. Police say the suspects fired into a crowd of people, including children, who were outside dancing and listening to music.

Investigators say they were trying to shoot one man in the crowd over a long-standing dispute. Police would not say exactly what the dispute was about.

The nine men and one woman shot all survived.

Police have not recovered the weapons used in the shooting.