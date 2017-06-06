Stormy Tuesday to become simply a rainy, gloomy one

- You can’t miss it on the radar, Tuesday morning: that orange and yellow line of strong storms.

It’s moving from the northwest to the southeast, so be careful and leave extra time to get to work, school, or wherever else you’re going.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says it won’t be over when that line passes you. FOX 29’s Bob Kelly suggests checking for airline delays.

There will be rain on and off throughout the day -- maybe not as heavy but gloomy. Clouds will even stay around through Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s high temperatures will stay in the 60s. Thursday and Friday, the sun will return, so look for the 70s.

Then, we’ll hit the 80s for the weekend and over 90 to start next week.